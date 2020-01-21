Martedì 21 Gennaio 2020 | 18:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
China virus: Fever scanners to be set up at Fiumicino

Rome
Record bookings for show at Sordi's villa in Rome

Rome
2 more M5S MPs defect

Piacenza
Klimt thieves confess to stealing then returning painting

Venice
Glass plates to shield St Mark's in Venice from acqua alta

Milan
Soccer: Moses joins Inter

Rome
Soccer: Balotelli gets two match ban

Rome
Iraq: Guerini visits, thanks troops

Bologna
Thousands of Italians fast for Salvini

Rome
Facebook wants to coop for new Internet rules - Clegg

Milan
Soccer: Inter, Milan OK to partially keeping S.Siro

Il Biancorosso

mercato
Bari, ingaggiato centrocampista Laribi, in prestito dal Verona

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baridalla guardia costiera
Bari, concessione scaduta: sequestrata area del Barion

Leccel'appuntamento
«Something», i Beatles e il loro 1969: a Lecce il libro di Donato Zoppo

TarantoNel Tarantino
M.Franca, la termocoperta va a fuoco, anziana salvata in casa dalla polizia

Potenzaserie c
Tifosi investiti: curva del Potenza in lutto, niente trasferta

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, donna uccisa da colpo di pistola accidentale: 3 denunce per aggressione a giornalista

Batil caso
Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

Materaprocura di matera
Furti per 500mila euro in scuole Puglia e Basilicata: 2 arresti e 5 denunce

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, danneggiata Camera del Lavoro Cgil: «Serve reazione»

i più letti

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Basilicata, auto con tifosi del Melfi investe 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave

Arrestate 26 persone

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

Lecce, sequestrati 10 milioni di litri di vino di scarsa qualità spacciato come eccellente

Lite tra tifoserie, muore un 33enne: 25 persone in carcere

Rome

Nitti, Aprile join mixed caucus

Rome, January 21 - Two more MPs from the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) defected and joined the mixed caucus on Tuesday. Michele Nitti and Nadia Aprile's departures brought to about 10 the number of MPs who have left Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio's party in recent weeks, not counting a Senator who was expelled for voting against the budget. Di Maio's leadership has come under increasing pressure recently. The guarantee committee of the M5S) on Friday confirmed the expulsion of journalist and Senator Gianluigi Paragone. Senator Paragone reacted angrily after being ejected from the M5S for having voted against the government's 2020 budget law. "I have been ejected from nothing," said Paragone, who was a high-profile television journalist before embarking on a political career. The expulsion added to the turmoil the anti-establishment M5S is enduring after several lawmakers defected to their former alliance partners - Matteo Salvini's rightwing nationalist League party. Foreign Minister and M5S leader Di Maio has said that the movement will hold an 'estates general' conference on March 13-15, saying it must be united. M5S bigwig Alessandro Di Battista, however, expressed support for Paragone. "Gianluigi is infinitely more 'Grillino' than many who say they are," Di Battista said in a comment on social media using the 'Grillino' nickname given to M5S supporters derived from the name of founder Beppe Grillo. "There has never been a time that I did not agree with him," read the comment on a post by an M5S activist. Paragone said he plans to appeal against the decision by the M5S's disciplinary panel of arbitrators. "(They have decided that) Paragone must be expelled because he is a strange preacher who makes us look in the mirror," Paragone said in a video on Facebook. "Well, this Paragone will appeal to the arbitrary injustice of the arbiters of nothing, led by someone who is nothing and claims the right to expel me. "I will appeal and, if I feel like it, I will also turn to ordinary (civil) justice to show the arbitrary nature of the rules". Paragone was also defended by members of other political parties. Former junior minister and member of the small leftist Free and Equal party, Stefano Fassina, said "political dissent motivated by serious arguments must be tackled with discussion and political clarification, not with disciplinary panels of arbitrators.

