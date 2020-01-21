Martedì 21 Gennaio 2020 | 16:47

Venice
Glass plates to shield St Mark's in Venice from acqua alta

Milan
Soccer: Moses joins Inter

Rome
Soccer: Balotelli gets two match ban

Rome
Iraq: Guerini visits, thanks troops

Bologna
Thousands of Italians fast for Salvini

Rome
Facebook wants to coop for new Internet rules - Clegg

Milan
Soccer: Inter, Milan OK to partially keeping S.Siro

Rome
New EU migrant pact soon says Di Maio

Rome
Wisdom supplement needed to face crises - Mattarella

Florence
Won't be back teaching Monday says Conte

Rome
Extreme weather linked to 12% drop in wine output

Il Biancorosso

mercato
Bari, ingaggiato centrocampista Laribi, in prestito dal Verona

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccel'appuntamento
«Something», i Beatles e il loro 1969: a Lecce il libro di Donato Zoppo

Barinel Barese
Altamura, pubblicò online il video del marito con l'amante: in 4 processo

TarantoNel Tarantino
M.Franca, la termocoperta va a fuoco, anziana salvata in casa dalla polizia

Potenzaserie c
Tifosi investiti: curva del Potenza in lutto, niente trasferta

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, donna uccisa da colpo di pistola accidentale: 3 denunce per aggressione a giornalista

Batil caso
Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

Materaprocura di matera
Furti per 500mila euro in scuole Puglia e Basilicata: 2 arresti e 5 denunce

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, danneggiata Camera del Lavoro Cgil: «Serve reazione»

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Basilicata, auto con tifosi del Melfi investe 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave

Arrestate 26 persone

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

Lecce, sequestrati 10 milioni di litri di vino di scarsa qualità spacciato come eccellente

Lite tra tifoserie, muore un 33enne: 25 persone in carcere

Venice

Proposal to be vetted by heritage and public works bodies

Venice, January 21 - Glass plates have been proposed to protect the facade of St Mark's Basilica in Venice from 'acqua alta' (high water) flood tides. The basilica was damaged in a 187-cm acqua alta in November which devastated the lagoon city and killed one person. St Mark authorities have now proposed 1.2 metre high glass shields to surround the facade of the storied building. The proposal needs the approval of the city's heritage superintendency and its public works authority.

