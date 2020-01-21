Glass plates to shield St Mark's in Venice from acqua alta

Venice, January 21 - Glass plates have been proposed to protect the facade of St Mark's Basilica in Venice from 'acqua alta' (high water) flood tides. The basilica was damaged in a 187-cm acqua alta in November which devastated the lagoon city and killed one person. St Mark authorities have now proposed 1.2 metre high glass shields to surround the facade of the storied building. The proposal needs the approval of the city's heritage superintendency and its public works authority.