Soccer: Balotelli gets two match ban

Rome
21 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 21 - Serie A's sporting judge on Tuesday gave Brescia striker Mario Balotelli a two-match ban following his quick-fire sending off in his side's 2-2 draw with Cagliari on Sunday. The 29-year-old got a red card just seven minutes after coming on as a late substitute after insulting the referee for booking him.
