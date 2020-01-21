Iraq: Guerini visits, thanks troops

Rome, January 21 - Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini on Tuesday visited Italian troops in Iraq and thanked them for the work they are doing there. The minister tweeted: "Baghdad, Camp Dublin base, here a month after. "But my presence today is different. I bring with me today many letters, phrases, and thoughts that the Italians have directed to you in these days, writing to me or stopping me in the street. "They can be summed up like this: thanks for what you are doing". The meeting with the troops was part of Guerini's tour of operational theatres two weeks after the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. The visit, which started Monday with his arrival in Kuwait, continued Tuesday in Iraq where Guerini met the authorities and the Italian soldiers. The tour will conclude Wednesday with a visit to "another operational theatre", defence sources said.