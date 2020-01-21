Martedì 21 Gennaio 2020 | 16:46

Venice
Glass plates to shield St Mark's in Venice from acqua alta

Glass plates to shield St Mark's in Venice from acqua alta

 
Milan
Soccer: Moses joins Inter

Soccer: Moses joins Inter

 
Rome
Soccer: Balotelli gets two match ban

Soccer: Balotelli gets two match ban

 
Rome
Iraq: Guerini visits, thanks troops

Iraq: Guerini visits, thanks troops

 
Bologna
Thousands of Italians fast for Salvini

Thousands of Italians fast for Salvini

 
Rome
Facebook wants to coop for new Internet rules - Clegg

Facebook wants to coop for new Internet rules - Clegg

 
Milan
Soccer: Inter, Milan OK to partially keeping S.Siro

Soccer: Inter, Milan OK to partially keeping S.Siro

 
Rome
New EU migrant pact soon says Di Maio

New EU migrant pact soon says Di Maio

 
Rome
Wisdom supplement needed to face crises - Mattarella

Wisdom supplement needed to face crises - Mattarella

 
Florence
Won't be back teaching Monday says Conte

Won't be back teaching Monday says Conte

 
Rome
Extreme weather linked to 12% drop in wine output

Extreme weather linked to 12% drop in wine output

 

Leccel'appuntamento
«Something», i Beatles e il loro 1969: a Lecce il libro di Donato Zoppo

«Something», i Beatles e il loro 1969: a Lecce il libro di Donato Zoppo

 
Barinel Barese
Altamura, pubblicò online il video del marito con l'amante: in 4 processo

Altamura, pubblicò online il video del marito con l'amante: in 4 processo

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
M.Franca, la termocoperta va a fuoco, anziana salvata in casa dalla polizia

M.Franca, la termocoperta va a fuoco, anziana salvata in casa dalla polizia

 
Potenzaserie c
Tifosi investiti: curva del Potenza in lutto, niente trasferta

Tifosi investiti: curva del Potenza in lutto, niente trasferta

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, donna uccisa da colpo di pistola accidentale: 3 denunce per aggressione a giornalista

Ostuni, donna uccisa da colpo di pistola accidentale: 3 denunce per aggressione a giornalista

 
Batil caso
Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

 
Materaprocura di matera
Furti per 500mila euro in scuole Puglia e Basilicata: 2 arresti e 5 denunce

Furti per 500mila euro in scuole Puglia e Basilicata: 2 arresti e 5 denunce VD

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, danneggiata Camera del Lavoro Cgil: «Serve reazione»

Foggia, danneggiata Camera del Lavoro Cgil: «Serve reazione»

 

Milan

Soccer: Inter, Milan OK to partially keeping S.Siro

Old stadium to be used for non-professional sports

Soccer: Inter, Milan OK to partially keeping S.Siro

Milan, January 21 - Inter Milan and AC Milan on Tuesday presented plans to keep part of the iconic San Siro stadium alongside a future new ground. Under an original plan, the much-loved ground was due to be demolished. The old stadium would no longer be used for football matches but only non-professional sporting activities, the clubs said in plans presented to Milan city council. The stadium, which is named after Inter and Italy great Giuseppe Meazza, would be "prevalently devoted to basic sporting functions and entertainment functions, to keep the San Siro district alive 365 days a year, as a service and benefit for the citizens," the clubs said in a statement. The Meazza will this "maintain at least a part of its present facility", the statement said. "The clubs will continue in their technical and economic analysis of the plans which they have presented, always in line with the guidelines indicated by the city council," the statement concluded. City council sources said the clubs had outlined the possibility of creating a "sporting district" in the area. Inter Milan and AC Milan last summer presented the masterplan for their new stadium at San Siro to Milan city council. It is a 1.2 billion euro plan involving private investment to build a new modern sports area in the district where the current Giuseppe Meazza Stadium is. Milan city council said the plan "merits careful analysis". The two clubs announced on June 24 that they are going to build a new stadium to replace the San Siro, which was originally set to be demolished. "We'll build a new San Siro next to the old one, in the same area," Milan President Paolo Scaroni said in Lausanne where he and Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello were in the delegation that helped the Milan-Cortina bid land the 2026 Winter Olympics. "The old one will be knocked down and new constructions will take its place". When asked if the clubs were undertaking the project together, Antonello replied: "absolutely".

