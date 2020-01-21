Facebook wants to coop for new Internet rules - Clegg

Rome, January 21 - Nick Clegg, the Vice-President for Global Affairs and Communications at Facebook, said in Rome on Tuesday that the social network was aware of the need for new rules for the Internet and wants to cooperate with regulators to help shape them. "Facebook is aware of its responsibilities and its mistakes," the former British deputy prime minister said in a speech at LUISS University. "We want to cooperate with the EU and the (national) governments on privacy, the portability of data, hate speech and the integrity of political communication. "Internet has entered a new phase, new rules are needed".