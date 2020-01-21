Martedì 21 Gennaio 2020 | 14:58

Rome
New EU migrant pact soon says Di Maio

Rome
Wisdom supplement needed to face crises - Mattarella

Florence
Won't be back teaching Monday says Conte

Rome
Extreme weather linked to 12% drop in wine output

Rome
Travel restrictions may be needed for coronavirus - ISS

Rome
Italy risks US tariffs over web tax - Mnuchin

Palermo
Sicily makes medical cannabis free

Rome
Hate crime in Italy down in 2019 - report

Rome
Put people first not power Pope tells WEF

Rome
Tennis: Sinner wins first Grand Slam match

Naples
Jail inspectors fired over 'trashy' Naples wedding

calciomercato
Bari, mercato bollente: Laribi, fantasia per Vivarini

Leccel'appuntamento
«Something», i Beatles e il loro 1969: a Lecce il libro di Donato Zoppo

Barinel Barese
Altamura, pubblicò online il video del marito con l'amante: in 4 processo

TarantoNel Tarantino
M.Franca, la termocoperta va a fuoco, anziana salvata in casa dalla polizia

Potenzaserie c
Tifosi investiti: curva del Potenza in lutto, niente trasferta

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, donna uccisa da colpo di pistola accidentale: 3 denunce per aggressione a giornalista

Batil caso
Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

Materaprocura di matera
Furti per 500mila euro in scuole Puglia e Basilicata: 2 arresti e 5 denunce

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, danneggiata Camera del Lavoro Cgil: «Serve reazione»

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Basilicata, auto con tifosi del Melfi investe 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave

Arrestate 26 persone

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

Lecce, sequestrati 10 milioni di litri di vino di scarsa qualità spacciato come eccellente

Lite tra tifoserie, muore un 33enne: 25 persone in carcere

Florence

Return to uni 'absolutely unlikely' even if Emilia Romagna lost

Florence, January 21 - Premier Giusepe Conte said Tuesday he did not think he would have to go back to his former day job as a law lecturer if the ruling majority is beaten by the centre right in regional elections in Emilia Romagna Sunday. There has been widespread speculation that a centre right win in the leftwing stronghold might spell the end of Conte's populist and centre-left coalition. Conte said he thought it was "absolutely improbable" that he would be back lecturing in law on Monday. "I'm not at all sacred of returning to my job as university lecturer," he said. "Mind you, it's such a great, such a pleasant job that I wouldn't be displeased to go back some time in the future". Conte's government is backed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party and the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party. Currently in Emilia Romagna opinion polls, the PD's incumbent governor Stefano Bonaccini is slightly ahead of the centre right candidate, nationalist League party member Lucia Borgonzoni. The League-led centre right is hoping to win another PD fief after taking Umbria last year. The leader of the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, former interior minister and populist strongman Matteo Salvini, has been campaigning heavily in the region. Salvini's populist message has been challenged by a new anti-populist grassroots movement, the Sardines, named for their ability to pack out piazzas to bursting point. Voters also go to the polls Sunday in Calabria, where the centre left and centre right are also very close in the opinion polls. Salvini has said the government should resign if it loses the regions, and espcially Emilia-Romagna.

