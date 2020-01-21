Extreme weather linked to 12% drop in wine output

New EU migrant pact soon says Di Maio
Rome
21 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 21 - ISTAT said Tuesday that Italian agricultural production fell by 1.3% in 2019 compared to the previous year, with negative climate factors, including many extreme-weather events, seen as the main cause. Wine production was hit particularly hard, falling by 12% to reverse almost all of the gain of 14.3% registered in 2018.
