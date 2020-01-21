Travel restrictions may be needed for coronavirus - ISS

Rome, January 21 - Gianni Rezza, the head of the infective diseases department of Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Tuesday that travel restrictions may be necessary if a new Chinese coronavirus continues to spread rapidly. The new coronavirus strain, first discovered in the central city of Wuhan, has caused alarm because of its connection to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. "If the data confirm the spread of the new coronavirus, important measures at the international level cannot be excluded," Rezza told ANSA. "These could be adopted tomorrow by the World Health Organization, going from tougher checks at airports and recommendations not to travel, up to travel restrictions, clearly not from all of China, but only from the city of Wuhan".