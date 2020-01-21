Italy risks US tariffs over web tax - Mnuchin

Rome, January 21 - United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has warned Italy and Britain that they face tariffs on their goods in the US if they press ahead with plans for a web tax on Internet giants such as Google, Facebook and Alphabet in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. Mnuchin said that France's decision to delay implementation of its web tax was "the beginning of a solution". He then called on Rome and London to suspend their plans. "If not they'll find themselves faced with President (Donald) Trump's tariffs," he said.