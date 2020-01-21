Sicily makes medical cannabis free

Italy risks US tariffs over web tax - Mnuchin
21 Gennaio 2020
Palermo, January 21 - Sicilian Health Chief Ruggero Razza has signed a decree which states that the regional government will pay for medical-cannabis products for certain types of patients. These are people affected by chronic pain, by neuropatic pain, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis.
