Rome
Italy risks US tariffs over web tax - Mnuchin

Palermo
Sicily makes medical cannabis free

Rome
Hate crime in Italy down in 2019 - report

Rome
Put people first not power Pope tells WEF

Rome
Tennis: Sinner wins first Grand Slam match

Naples
Jail inspectors fired over 'trashy' Naples wedding

Servigliano
Mother arrested over child's death in fire

Rome
Salvini migrant kidnap trial OK'd

Rome
Homebirthed infant dies in hospital

Rome
Salvini migrant kidnap trial OK'd

Rome
Blind student named top Rome IMUN candidate

Bari, mercato bollente: Laribi, fantasia per Vivarini

Leccenel leccese
Taviano, cinema proietta film con sottotitoli per bimbo non udente: il «grazie» di una mamma

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, donna uccisa da colpo di pistola accidentale: 3 denunce per aggressione a giornalista

Tarantoil siderurgico
Ex Ilva, memoria commissari: «Venuti meno argomenti Mittal, su 'scudo' falsità»

Batil caso
Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

Materaprocura di matera
Furti per 500mila euro in scuole Puglia e Basilicata: 2 arresti e 5 denunce

BariIl concorso
Bari, la sfida dell'acciaio: obiettivo raggiungere 400 tonnellate riciclate in un anno

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, danneggiata Camera del Lavoro Cgil: «Serve reazione»

PotenzaLE FOTO
Potenza, ultrà travolti dall'auto dei tifosi rivali: «Il calcio lucano non si ferma»

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Basilicata, auto con tifosi del Melfi investe 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave

Arrestate 26 persone

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

Lecce, sequestrati 10 milioni di litri di vino di scarsa qualità spacciato come eccellente

Lite tra tifoserie, muore un 33enne: 25 persone in carcere

Hate crime in Italy down in 2019 - report

Three out of every four episodes regards racism - OSCAD

Rome, January 21 - The number of cases of hate-related crimes fell in Italy in 2019 with respect to 2018, the inter-force Observatory for discriminatory acts, OSCAD, said in a report on Tuesday. It said 969 crimes of this nature were registered last year, 2.6 a day, compared to 1,111 in 2018. The report said that around three out of four of the hate crimes recorded in 2019, 726, were motivated by racism. It said the number of physical attacks linked to racism or homophobia increased to 93 last year, up from 88. OSCAD also said that there were two problems regarding the monitoring of hate crimes - 'under-reporting' by victims and 'under-recording' by police and the judicial system, which sometimes fail to recognize the discriminatory nature of felonies. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said even one case of hate crime was too many. "It is no longer acceptable that there are episodes of violence towards those are different, targeting people's race, skin colour or sexual orientation," Lamorgese said. "There are too many (of these crimes) and we must work on this".

