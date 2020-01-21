Put people first not power Pope tells WEF

Rome, January 21 - Pope Francis said people should be at the centre of policy, rather than the quest for power and profit, in his message to World Economic Forum in Davos. "The overriding consideration, never to be forgotten, is that we are all members of the one human family," the message read. "The moral obligation to care for one another flows from this fact, as does the correlative principle of placing the human person, rather than the mere pursuit of power or profit, at the very centre of public policy. "This duty, moreover, is incumbent upon business sectors and governments alike, and is indispensable in the search for equitable solutions to the challenges we face. "As a result it is necessary to move beyond short-term technological or economic approaches and to give full consideration to the ethical dimension in seeking resolutions to present problems or proposing initiatives for the future".