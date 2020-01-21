Martedì 21 Gennaio 2020 | 13:04

Rome
Italy risks US tariffs over web tax - Mnuchin

Palermo
Sicily makes medical cannabis free

Rome
Hate crime in Italy down in 2019 - report

Rome
Put people first not power Pope tells WEF

Rome
Tennis: Sinner wins first Grand Slam match

Naples
Jail inspectors fired over 'trashy' Naples wedding

Servigliano
Mother arrested over child's death in fire

Rome
Salvini migrant kidnap trial OK'd

Rome
Homebirthed infant dies in hospital

Rome
Salvini migrant kidnap trial OK'd

Rome
Blind student named top Rome IMUN candidate

Bari, mercato bollente: Laribi, fantasia per Vivarini

Leccenel leccese
Taviano, cinema proietta film con sottotitoli per bimbo non udente: il «grazie» di una mamma

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, donna uccisa da colpo di pistola accidentale: 3 denunce per aggressione a giornalista

Tarantoil siderurgico
Ex Ilva, memoria commissari: «Venuti meno argomenti Mittal, su 'scudo' falsità»

Batil caso
Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

Materaprocura di matera
Furti per 500mila euro in scuole Puglia e Basilicata: 2 arresti e 5 denunce

BariIl concorso
Bari, la sfida dell'acciaio: obiettivo raggiungere 400 tonnellate riciclate in un anno

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, danneggiata Camera del Lavoro Cgil: «Serve reazione»

PotenzaLE FOTO
Potenza, ultrà travolti dall'auto dei tifosi rivali: «Il calcio lucano non si ferma»

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Basilicata, auto con tifosi del Melfi investe 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave

Arrestate 26 persone

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

Lecce, sequestrati 10 milioni di litri di vino di scarsa qualità spacciato come eccellente

Lite tra tifoserie, muore un 33enne: 25 persone in carcere

Rome

Put people first not power Pope tells WEF

World must 'move beyond short-term approaches

Rome, January 21 - Pope Francis said people should be at the centre of policy, rather than the quest for power and profit, in his message to World Economic Forum in Davos. "The overriding consideration, never to be forgotten, is that we are all members of the one human family," the message read. "The moral obligation to care for one another flows from this fact, as does the correlative principle of placing the human person, rather than the mere pursuit of power or profit, at the very centre of public policy. "This duty, moreover, is incumbent upon business sectors and governments alike, and is indispensable in the search for equitable solutions to the challenges we face. "As a result it is necessary to move beyond short-term technological or economic approaches and to give full consideration to the ethical dimension in seeking resolutions to present problems or proposing initiatives for the future".

