Tennis: Sinner wins first Grand Slam match

Italy risks US tariffs over web tax - Mnuchin
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Lite tra tifoserie, supporter del Melfi investono 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave. FOTO
Arrestate 26 persone
Rome
21 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 21 - Jannik Sinner, the 18-year-old Italian who triumphed at last year's ATP NextGen Finals, notched his first victory in a Grand Slam match when he beat local challenger Max Purcell 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 6-4 at the Australian Open. The talented and temperamental Fabio Fognini staged a stunning comeback to beat American Reilly Opelka after losing the first two sets. Andres Seppi and Camila Giorgi won their first-round matches too, beating Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and Germany's Antonia Lottner respectively. Stefano Travaglia and Lorenzo Giustino, however, lost their matches.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su