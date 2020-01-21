Tennis: Sinner wins first Grand Slam match

Rome, January 21 - Jannik Sinner, the 18-year-old Italian who triumphed at last year's ATP NextGen Finals, notched his first victory in a Grand Slam match when he beat local challenger Max Purcell 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 6-4 at the Australian Open. The talented and temperamental Fabio Fognini staged a stunning comeback to beat American Reilly Opelka after losing the first two sets. Andres Seppi and Camila Giorgi won their first-round matches too, beating Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and Germany's Antonia Lottner respectively. Stefano Travaglia and Lorenzo Giustino, however, lost their matches.