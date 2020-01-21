Mother arrested over child's death in fire

Servigliano, January 21 - The mother of a six-year-old girl who was found dead on January 8 after a fire at the family home has been arrested and is under investigation, sources said on Tuesday. The fire broke out in the town of Servigliano, in the central province of Fermo, in an apartment where the girl was sleeping with her mother and her four-year-old sister. The mother, a 38-year-old Bulgarian woman, is accused of arson and causing a death via a criminal act, sources said.