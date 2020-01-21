Martedì 21 Gennaio 2020 | 11:02

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Tennis: Sinner wins first Grand Slam match

Tennis: Sinner wins first Grand Slam match

 
Naples
Jail inspectors fired over 'trashy' Naples wedding

Jail inspectors fired over 'trashy' Naples wedding

 
Servigliano
Mother arrested over child's death in fire

Mother arrested over child's death in fire

 
Rome
Salvini migrant kidnap trial OK'd

Salvini migrant kidnap trial OK'd

 
Rome
Homebirthed infant dies in hospital

Homebirthed infant dies in hospital

 
Rome
Salvini migrant kidnap trial OK'd

Salvini migrant kidnap trial OK'd

 
Rome
Blind student named top Rome IMUN candidate

Blind student named top Rome IMUN candidate

 
Rome
Salvini migrant kidnap trial OK'd

Salvini migrant kidnap trial OK'd

 
Rome
Salvini migrant kidnap trial OK'd

Salvini migrant kidnap trial OK'd

 
Monza
Islamic school teachers 'hit kids with sticks'

Islamic school teachers 'hit kids with sticks'

 
Monza
Islamic school teachers 'hit kids with sticks'

Islamic school teachers 'hit kids with sticks'

 

Il Biancorosso

calciomercato
Bari, mercato bollente: Laribi, fantasia per Vivarini

Bari, mercato bollente: Laribi, fantasia per Vivarini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ostuni, donna uccisa da colpo di pistola accidentale: 3 denunce per aggressione a giornalista

Ostuni, donna uccisa da colpo di pistola accidentale: 3 denunce per aggressione a giornalista

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Ex Ilva, memoria commissari: «Venuti meno argomenti Mittal, su 'scudo' falsità»

Ex Ilva, memoria commissari: «Venuti meno argomenti Mittal, su 'scudo' falsità»

 
Leccela decisione
Scuola, pioggia di fondi in arrivo in Salento: oltre 7 milioni

Scuola, pioggia di fondi in arrivo in Salento: oltre 7 milioni

 
Batil caso
Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i giudici: «A Savasta niente attenuanti, non ha detto tutto»

 
Materaprocura di matera
Furti per 500mila euro in scuole Puglia e Basilicata: 2 arresti e 5 denunce

Furti per 500mila euro in scuole Puglia e Basilicata: 2 arresti e 5 denunce

 
BariIl concorso
Bari, la sfida dell'acciaio: obiettivo raggiungere 400 tonnellate riciclate in un anno

Bari, la sfida dell'acciaio: obiettivo raggiungere 400 tonnellate da riciclare in un anno

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, danneggiata Camera del Lavoro Cgil: «Serve reazione»

Foggia, danneggiata Camera del Lavoro Cgil: «Serve reazione»

 
PotenzaLE FOTO
Potenza, ultrà travolti dall'auto dei tifosi rivali: «Il calcio lucano non si ferma»

Potenza, ultrà travolti dall'auto dei tifosi rivali: «Il calcio lucano non si ferma»

 

i più letti

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Basilicata, auto con tifosi del Melfi investe 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave

Lite tra tifoserie, supporter del Melfi investono 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave. FOTO
Arrestate 26 persone

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

Lecce, sequestrati 10 milioni di litri di vino di scarsa qualità spacciato come eccellente

Lecce, sequestrati 10 milioni di litri di vino di scarsa qualità spacciato come eccellente

Lite tra tifoserie, muore un 33enne: 25 persone in carcere

Lite tra tifoserie lucane, muore 33enne: 26 persone in carcere. Autista arrestato: «Ero circondato, avevo paura» FOTO

Naples

Jail inspectors fired over 'trashy' Naples wedding

Five trombone players spotted at singer-Mob widow bash

Jail inspectors fired over 'trashy' Naples wedding

Naples, January 21 - Five prison inspectors have been fired for their part in a controversially 'trashy' wedding in Naples between a Camorra widow and a singer last March, sources said Tuesday. The officials, who play the trombone in a police band in Portici, were spotted in a video at the wedding between 'neomelodic' singer Tony Colombo and Tina Rispoli, widow of the late boss Gaetano Marino. The five, recognised in the viral videos of the glitzy affair, played at the wedding. They were fired by the department of penitentiary affairs on the grounds that the damage to the image of the force amounted to a breach of trust, the sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati