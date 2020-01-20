Homebirthed infant dies in hospital

Salvini migrant kidnap trial OK'd
Rome
20 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 20 - An infant girl hospitalised in very serious condition only a few hours after she was homebirthed in Acilia, a town south of Rome, has died. Doctors had found injuries on the infant's body compatible with serious cranial trauma. Her mother, a 30-year-old Italian national of Swedish origins, has been detained. The prosecutor's office had recommended that she be charged with attempted murder, which will now become murder.
