Blind student named top Rome IMUN candidate

Rome, January 20 - Emilia Fares, 15, has been named one of the best delegates of the ninth edition of the Rome section of the Italian Model United Nations, or IMUN. The Rome IMUN is the largest UN simulation in Italy. Fares, who will now go to New York on a scholarship, is blind and studies at the Russell high school in Rome. She has a nine out of ten average in her grades and a ten in Greek. Fares uses a specific sort of digital Braille software to study, giving her access to texts and vocabulary. The title of best delegate and a scholarship to New York are simply the latest achievements by the girl, who suffers from a genetic pathology leading to total blindness. She is also class representative, practices track and field, and is an amateur actress.