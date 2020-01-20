Alpine rescue man dies in fall

Aosta, January 20 - A mountain rescue team member died in a fall in the Alps north of Aosta on Monday. The man, from Entreves near Courmayeur, died on the Monte Rosso at Vertosan, at 2,940 metres up. He fell around 150 metres, local sources said. Five members of the same team were at the scene. They were unhurt. The victim was a member of the finance guards alpine rescue unit, SAGF.