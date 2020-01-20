Lunedì 20 Gennaio 2020 | 19:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Blind student named top Rome IMUN candidate

Blind student named top Rome IMUN candidate

 
Rome
Salvini migrant kidnap trial OK'd

Salvini migrant kidnap trial OK'd

 
Rome
Salvini migrant kidnap trial OK'd

Salvini migrant kidnap trial OK'd

 
Monza
Islamic school teachers 'hit kids with sticks'

Islamic school teachers 'hit kids with sticks'

 
Monza
Islamic school teachers 'hit kids with sticks'

Islamic school teachers 'hit kids with sticks'

 
Rome
Health checks on Wuhan flights - ministry

Health checks on Wuhan flights - ministry

 
Aosta
Alpine rescue man dies in fall

Alpine rescue man dies in fall

 
Rome
Majority to snub Salvini migrant 'kidnap' vote

Majority to snub Salvini migrant 'kidnap' vote

 
Rome
25 arrested after soccer fan run down, killed

25 arrested after soccer fan run down, killed

 
Milan
Smog emergency abates in northern Italy

Smog emergency abates in northern Italy

 
Rome
Italy fetes Fellini on 100th anniversary of birth

Italy fetes Fellini on 100th anniversary of birth

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, contro la Sicula Leonzio mancherà Di Cesare

Bari calcio, contro la Sicula Leonzio mancherà Di Cesare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa decisione
Palagiustizia Bari, Agenzia Demanio realizzerà il nuovo polo

Palagiustizia Bari, Agenzia Demanio realizzerà il nuovo polo

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, danneggiata Camera del Lavoro Cgil: «Serve reazione»

Foggia, danneggiata Camera del Lavoro Cgil: «Serve reazione»

 
PotenzaLE FOTO
Potenza, ultrà travolti dall'auto dei tifosi rivali: «Il calcio lucano non si ferma»

Potenza, ultrà travolti dall'auto dei tifosi rivali: «Il calcio lucano non si ferma»

 
GdM.TVLotta per la sopravvivenza
Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

 
TarantoIl processo
Ex Ilva, in serata il deposito delle repliche dei commissari ex Ilva

Mittal, Tar boccia ricorso in As su bonifica. Stop Acciaieria 1, Usb: 250 esuberi mascherati

 
MateraLa consegna
Matera, l'altorilievo raffigurante l’Eterno Padre torna in cattedrale

Matera, l'altorilievo raffigurante l’Eterno Padre torna in cattedrale

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, ubriaco alla guida di un camion a zig-zag sulla statale: denunciato

Fasano, ubriaco alla guida di un camion a zig-zag sulla statale: denunciato

 
Batl'ultimo saluto
Barletta saluta il dottor Dimiccoli: fu anche ex sindaco

Barletta saluta il dottor Dimiccoli: fu anche ex sindaco

 

i più letti

Basilicata, auto con tifosi del Melfi investe 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave

Lite tra tifoserie, supporter del Melfi investono 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave. FOTO
Arrestate 26 persone

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: arricciano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Rome

Health checks on Wuhan flights - ministry

For deadly SARS-like virus discovered in Chinese city

Health checks on Wuhan flights - ministry

Rome, January 20 - Italy is checking flights from the Chinese city and region of Wuhan for "suspected symptomatic cases (of a SARS-like virus) and their eventual transfer in bio-containment" to Rome's Spallanzani Hospital where such infectious diseases are treated, the health ministry said Monday. Information posters have been put up at Fiumicino Airport, which has three direct flights from Wuhan and many non-direct ones, the ministry said. It urged people to put off non-essential journeys to the Chinese city. The SARS-like virus that has spread across China and reached three other Asian nations is contagious between humans, a government expert said Monday, fuelling fears of a major outbreak as millions travel for the Lunar New Year holiday. The new coronavirus strain, first discovered in the central city of Wuhan, has caused alarm because of its connection to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. The total number of people diagnosed with the virus rose to 218, as Beijing and Shanghai confirmed their first cases on Monday while more than a dozen more emerged in southern Guangdong province and and 136 new ones were found over the weekend in Wuhan, according to state broadcaster CCTV. A third person died in Wuhan, the local health commission said. Scientists have scrambled to determine the mode of transmission, with a seafood market in Wuhan believed to be the centre of the outbreak.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati