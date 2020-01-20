Smog emergency abates in northern Italy

Milan, January 20 - A smog emergency has abated in northern Italy, sources said Monday. The level of dangerous PM10 fine particles has dropped below alert levels in Milan, Turin, Cremona, Pavia and Mantua. Anti-smog car bans have ended in these and other northern cities. In Turin, in particular, the particles have been swept away by rain and wind. Diesel cars will start circulating again there from Tuesday, sources said. Environment Minister Sergio Costa said the government had enough resources for fighting smog. "The funds are there, and they are structural," he said. He said that the "whole of the Po basin is continuing to suffer". In Milan, to fight smog, Mayor Beppe Sala has announced a ban on smoking at bus and tram stops. He said that in 10 years' time smoking would only be allowed in private residences. photo: Turin