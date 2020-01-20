25 arrested after soccer fan run down, killed

Rome, January 20 - Police have arrested 25 people after the follower of a regional-level team near Potenza was run down and killed on Sunday, allegedly by a fan of a rival side. Fabio Tucciariello, 39, was killed and another supporter of Vultur Rionero is in a serious condition in Potenza's San Carlo hospital. The people arrested overnight included the 30-year-old fan of Melfi, Salvatore Laspagnoletta, who was allegedly driving the car that mowed down Tucciariello. Laspagnoletta is facing murder charges, sources said. "It was tribal violence, also in consideration of the weapons seized," said Potenza prosecutor Francesco Curcio in a press conference. "One tribe wanted to challenge another. Everything was already prepared, there was definitely planning involved". On the table behind Curcio, police had placed on display iron pipes, sticks, baseball bats and knuckle dusters seized from the fans involved. Police said lookouts were used to tip off the hooligans about the arrival of their rivals. Italian soccer has been plagued with hooliganism for years.