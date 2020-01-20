Libya: Sophia mission for arms embargo - Di Maio

Rome, January 20 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday said the EU's Sophia naval mission off Libya should be revamped and used to enforce the arms embargo agreed in Berlin Sunday. He said that if there was talk of reviving the mission, "it must be taken apart and put back together in a different way. "It must be a mission that prevents arms from entering (Libya)." Sophia should also be used, Di Maio said, to help "respect the ceasefire". "It should help start a political process. "And nothing more. Di Maio added that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell was working to propose an EU mission in Libya. Borrell, he said, "has committed himself to building a proposal" for a European mission in Libya. Di Maio said "we will do so, but it is right to be cautious in approaching a mission of monitoring and peacekeeping". Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, speaking in Berlin on Sunday together with Di Maio following the four-hour Berlin Conference on Libya, said he was "satisfied because we have made progress". "Italy is ready to take the lead on a commitment to responsibility, including on peacekeeping," Conte said, adding that "obviously we will have to pass it through the UN Security Council". German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who coordinated the Berlin Conference, said the preparatory phase showed there is European willingness to speak with one voice. She said there is agreement on the need for a political solution. During the Conference, ANSA learned that Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and his rival, General Khalifa Haftar, named the members of a "5+5" military commission to monitor the ceasefire according to the UNSMIL action plan.