Rome
Majority to snub Salvini migrant 'kidnap' vote

Rome
25 arrested after soccer fan run down, killed

Milan
Smog emergency abates in northern Italy

Rome
Italy fetes Fellini on 100th anniversary of birth

Rome
Over 1 million families benefiting from basic income - INPS

Rome
Libya: Sophia mission for arms embargo - Di Maio

Rome
Rugby: Bigi takes over from Parisse as Italy captain

Rome
Rapper Junior Cally in Sanremo row

New York
IMF forecasts 0.5% Italian growth in 2020

Venice
Woman sets self alight outside court for minors

Imperia
Underpants 'clock-in cheat' cop cleared

Serie C
Goleada del Bari contro il fanalino di coda Rieti: il videocommento

Lotta per la sopravvivenza
Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

BariI dati
La Puglia e la lotta ai tumori: soddisfazione per il Sistema Sanitario pugliese

TarantoIl processo
Ex Ilva, in serata il deposito delle repliche dei commissari ex Ilva

MateraLa consegna
Matera, l'altorilievo raffigurante l’Eterno Padre torna in cattedrale

HomeLa decisione
Lite tra tifoserie, muore un 33enne: 25 persone in carcere

HomeMaxi operazione
Foggia al «setaccio»: fermi e perquisizioni in città

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, ubriaco alla guida di un camion a zig-zag sulla statale: denunciato

Batl'ultimo saluto
Barletta saluta il dottor Dimiccoli: fu anche ex sindaco

Rome

Over 1 million families benefiting from basic income - INPS

Average payment 493 euros

Rome, January 20 - Social security and pensions agency INPS said Monday that 1.1 million applications for the 'citizenship wage' basic income had been granted so far. It said that in 56,000 of those cases the benefit had elapsed for one reason or another. As a result, 1.041 million families made up of 2.5 million people are benefiting from the basic income. It said the average amount granted was 493 euros a month. INPS said it has had 1.6 million claims for the basic income so far and 67% had been granted. In 90% of the cases, the recipients were Italian nationals.

