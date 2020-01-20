Over 1 million families benefiting from basic income - INPS

Rome, January 20 - Social security and pensions agency INPS said Monday that 1.1 million applications for the 'citizenship wage' basic income had been granted so far. It said that in 56,000 of those cases the benefit had elapsed for one reason or another. As a result, 1.041 million families made up of 2.5 million people are benefiting from the basic income. It said the average amount granted was 493 euros a month. INPS said it has had 1.6 million claims for the basic income so far and 67% had been granted. In 90% of the cases, the recipients were Italian nationals.