Lunedì 20 Gennaio 2020 | 15:28

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Rugby: Bigi takes over from Parisse as Italy captain

Rugby: Bigi takes over from Parisse as Italy captain

 
Rome
Rapper Junior Cally in Sanremo row

Rapper Junior Cally in Sanremo row

 
New York
IMF forecasts 0.5% Italian growth in 2020

IMF forecasts 0.5% Italian growth in 2020

 
Venice
Woman sets self alight outside court for minors

Woman sets self alight outside court for minors

 
Imperia
Underpants 'clock-in cheat' cop cleared

Underpants 'clock-in cheat' cop cleared

 
Vatican City
Pope warns against antisemitism, populism

Pope warns against antisemitism, populism

 
Rome
Rome 2nd worst in world for hours stuck in traffic - report

Rome 2nd worst in world for hours stuck in traffic - report

 
Venice
Student insulted, spat at on train due to oriental features

Student insulted, spat at on train due to oriental features

 
Carcare
Elderly man kills sick mother, commits suicide

Elderly man kills sick mother, commits suicide

 
Rome
Building evacuated nr Colosseum after sinkhole opens up

Building evacuated nr Colosseum after sinkhole opens up

 
Rome
Green Deal great opportunity for Italy - Amendola

Green Deal great opportunity for Italy - Amendola

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Goleada del Bari contro il fanalino di coda Rieti: il videocommento

Goleada del Bari contro il fanalino di coda Rieti: il videocommento

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl processo
Ex Ilva, in serata il deposito delle repliche dei commissari ex Ilva

Ex Ilva, in serata il deposito delle repliche dei commissari ex Ilva

 
Baririciclaggio
Ecco come la criminalità cinese «lava» il denaro sporco

Ecco come la criminalità cinese «lava» il denaro sporco nel Barese

 
MateraLa consegna
Matera, l'altorilievo raffigurante l’Eterno Padre torna in cattedrale

Matera, l'altorilievo raffigurante l’Eterno Padre torna in cattedrale

 
LecceGiustizia
Lecce, distretto Corte d'Appello: in arrivo 12 magistrati

Lecce, distretto Corte d'Appello: in arrivo 12 magistrati

 
HomeLa decisione
Lite tra tifoserie, muore un 33enne: 25 persone in carcere

Lite tra tifoserie, muore un 33enne: 25 persone in carcere

 
HomeMaxi operazione
Foggia al «setaccio»: fermi e perquisizioni in città

Foggia al «setaccio»: tre persone fermate e perquisizioni in città

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, ubriaco alla guida di un camion a zig-zag sulla statale: denunciato

Fasano, ubriaco alla guida di un camion a zig-zag sulla statale: denunciato

 
Batl'ultimo saluto
Barletta saluta il dottor Dimiccoli: fu anche ex sindaco

Barletta saluta il dottor Dimiccoli: fu anche ex sindaco

 

i più letti

Basilicata, auto con tifosi del Melfi investe 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave

Lite tra tifoserie, supporter del Melfi investono 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave. FOTO
Arrestate 25 persone

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: arricciano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Rome

Rapper Junior Cally in Sanremo row

RAI director calls choice 'unacceptable'

Rapper Junior Cally in Sanremo row

Rome, January 20 - Controversy has broken out over the choice of rapper Junior Cally to compete in the big-name category at this year's Sanremo Music Festival. In lyrics from his 2017 song "Strega Lyrics", the Roman rapper, 29, whose real name is Antonio Signore, uses vulgar and sexual language and describes killing a woman. He was chosen by this year's Sanremo artistic director Amadeus. On Saturday, 29 female members of the Lower House headed by Laura Boldrini sent a letter to the Italian Parliament's RAI Oversight Committee opposing the choice, followed by criticism on Sunday by the League and its leader Matteo Salvini, the 5-Star Movement, UDC, and Forza Italia. On Sunday, Salvini tweeted about the approval, during his time as Deputy Prime Minister, of the Code Red law against domestic violence, and followed up with a tweet that said: "Speaking of which, I'm ashamed of that singer who compares women to whores, abused, kidnapped, raped and used as objects. Do that at your house, not live on RAI and in the name of Italian music". RAI director Marcello Foa called the choice of Junior Cally "unacceptable" and expressed "strong irritation for choices that go in the opposite of the hoped direction". "The Festival, much more so on the occasion of its 70th anniversary, must represent a moment of shared values, healthy fun, and national union, with respect for the mandate of public service," Foa said. "Choices such as that of Junior Cally are ethically unacceptable for the overwhelming majority of Italians," he said. Junior Cally's staff responded by saying that either the art of rap has to be accepted, or the Sanremo Festival becomes a "hypocritical showcase of do-gooders, far from reality and a branch of the Italian Parliament". The row has garnered headlines in the Italian media. The Sanremo fest is Italy's most watched TV event.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati