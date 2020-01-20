IMF forecasts 0.5% Italian growth in 2020

New York, January 20 - The IMF said in its updated World Economic Outlook on Monday that it expects Italy's GDP to rise by 0.5% in 2020 after 0.2% growth in 2019. According to the forecasts, Italy is set to have the lowest growth of the G20 nations this year. The IMF said it expects Italy to post growth of 0.7% in 2021, 0.1 of a point less than in its October forecast.