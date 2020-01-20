Woman sets self alight outside court for minors

Rugby: Bigi takes over from Parisse as Italy captain
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Lite tra tifoserie, supporter del Melfi investono 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave. FOTO
Arrestate 25 persone
Venice
20 Gennaio 2020
Venice, January 20 - A woman poured flammable liquid over herself and set herself alight outside the court for minors in Mestre, Venice, on Monday. The woman is in a serious condition and has been taken to a burns unit in Padua. When she set fire to herself the woman was holding a placard written in faltering Italian referring to the custody of her daughter, Sofia, and her husband, sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su