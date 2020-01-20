Underpants 'clock-in cheat' cop cleared

Imperia, January 20 - A traffic cop who became a symbol of alleged rule-flouting after he was caught on CCTV clocking in in his underpants only to go back home was acquitted on Monday. The policeman, Albero Muraglia, was cleared by a preliminary hearings judge who found there was insufficient evidence against him, despite his being caught on surveillance cameras. Muraglia was acquitted of clocking in at the municipality of Sanremo near Genoa. He was cleared in a fast-track proceeding. Another nine people were also cleared. Sixteen people were sent to trial. Another 16 plea-bargained short terms and small fines. All those under investigation were accused of defrauding the State. The case dates back to 2017. There has been a string of similar cases across Italy in recent years.