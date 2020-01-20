Lunedì 20 Gennaio 2020 | 15:28

Rome
Rugby: Bigi takes over from Parisse as Italy captain

Rome
Rapper Junior Cally in Sanremo row

New York
IMF forecasts 0.5% Italian growth in 2020

Venice
Woman sets self alight outside court for minors

Imperia
Underpants 'clock-in cheat' cop cleared

Vatican City
Pope warns against antisemitism, populism

Rome
Rome 2nd worst in world for hours stuck in traffic - report

Venice
Student insulted, spat at on train due to oriental features

Carcare
Elderly man kills sick mother, commits suicide

Rome
Building evacuated nr Colosseum after sinkhole opens up

Rome
Green Deal great opportunity for Italy - Amendola

Serie C
Goleada del Bari contro il fanalino di coda Rieti: il videocommento

TarantoIl processo
Ex Ilva, in serata il deposito delle repliche dei commissari ex Ilva

Baririciclaggio
Ecco come la criminalità cinese «lava» il denaro sporco

MateraLa consegna
Matera, l'altorilievo raffigurante l’Eterno Padre torna in cattedrale

LecceGiustizia
Lecce, distretto Corte d'Appello: in arrivo 12 magistrati

HomeLa decisione
Lite tra tifoserie, muore un 33enne: 25 persone in carcere

HomeMaxi operazione
Foggia al «setaccio»: fermi e perquisizioni in città

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, ubriaco alla guida di un camion a zig-zag sulla statale: denunciato

Batl'ultimo saluto
Barletta saluta il dottor Dimiccoli: fu anche ex sindaco

Basilicata, auto con tifosi del Melfi investe 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Imperia

In Sanremo

Imperia, January 20 - A traffic cop who became a symbol of alleged rule-flouting after he was caught on CCTV clocking in in his underpants only to go back home was acquitted on Monday. The policeman, Albero Muraglia, was cleared by a preliminary hearings judge who found there was insufficient evidence against him, despite his being caught on surveillance cameras. Muraglia was acquitted of clocking in at the municipality of Sanremo near Genoa. He was cleared in a fast-track proceeding. Another nine people were also cleared. Sixteen people were sent to trial. Another 16 plea-bargained short terms and small fines. All those under investigation were accused of defrauding the State. The case dates back to 2017. There has been a string of similar cases across Italy in recent years.

