Lunedì 20 Gennaio 2020 | 15:28

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Rugby: Bigi takes over from Parisse as Italy captain

Rugby: Bigi takes over from Parisse as Italy captain

 
Rome
Rapper Junior Cally in Sanremo row

Rapper Junior Cally in Sanremo row

 
New York
IMF forecasts 0.5% Italian growth in 2020

IMF forecasts 0.5% Italian growth in 2020

 
Venice
Woman sets self alight outside court for minors

Woman sets self alight outside court for minors

 
Imperia
Underpants 'clock-in cheat' cop cleared

Underpants 'clock-in cheat' cop cleared

 
Vatican City
Pope warns against antisemitism, populism

Pope warns against antisemitism, populism

 
Rome
Rome 2nd worst in world for hours stuck in traffic - report

Rome 2nd worst in world for hours stuck in traffic - report

 
Venice
Student insulted, spat at on train due to oriental features

Student insulted, spat at on train due to oriental features

 
Carcare
Elderly man kills sick mother, commits suicide

Elderly man kills sick mother, commits suicide

 
Rome
Building evacuated nr Colosseum after sinkhole opens up

Building evacuated nr Colosseum after sinkhole opens up

 
Rome
Green Deal great opportunity for Italy - Amendola

Green Deal great opportunity for Italy - Amendola

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Goleada del Bari contro il fanalino di coda Rieti: il videocommento

Goleada del Bari contro il fanalino di coda Rieti: il videocommento

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl processo
Ex Ilva, in serata il deposito delle repliche dei commissari ex Ilva

Ex Ilva, in serata il deposito delle repliche dei commissari ex Ilva

 
Baririciclaggio
Ecco come la criminalità cinese «lava» il denaro sporco

Ecco come la criminalità cinese «lava» il denaro sporco nel Barese

 
MateraLa consegna
Matera, l'altorilievo raffigurante l’Eterno Padre torna in cattedrale

Matera, l'altorilievo raffigurante l’Eterno Padre torna in cattedrale

 
LecceGiustizia
Lecce, distretto Corte d'Appello: in arrivo 12 magistrati

Lecce, distretto Corte d'Appello: in arrivo 12 magistrati

 
HomeLa decisione
Lite tra tifoserie, muore un 33enne: 25 persone in carcere

Lite tra tifoserie, muore un 33enne: 25 persone in carcere

 
HomeMaxi operazione
Foggia al «setaccio»: fermi e perquisizioni in città

Foggia al «setaccio»: tre persone fermate e perquisizioni in città

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, ubriaco alla guida di un camion a zig-zag sulla statale: denunciato

Fasano, ubriaco alla guida di un camion a zig-zag sulla statale: denunciato

 
Batl'ultimo saluto
Barletta saluta il dottor Dimiccoli: fu anche ex sindaco

Barletta saluta il dottor Dimiccoli: fu anche ex sindaco

 

i più letti

Basilicata, auto con tifosi del Melfi investe 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave

Lite tra tifoserie, supporter del Melfi investono 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave. FOTO
Arrestate 25 persone

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: arricciano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Vatican City

Pope warns against antisemitism, populism

Receives Simon Wiesenthal delegation ahead of Shoah Memory Day

Pope warns against antisemitism, populism

Vatican City, January 20 - Pope Francis on Monday warned against antisemitism and populism in an audience with a delegation from the Simon Wiesenthal Center. The pope recalled his visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, and condemned antisemitism in every form. The pope described "an increase in selfishness and indifference" in many parts of the world. "This creates a fertile ground for the forms of factionalism and populism we see around us, where hatred quickly springs up", he said. We need to address the cause of the problem by committing ourselves to "tilling the soil in which hatred grows and sowing peace instead", said Pope Francis. "For it is through integration and seeking to understand others that we more effectively protect ourselves". This means reintegrating those who are marginalized, reaching out to those far away, and assisting those who are victims of intolerance and discrimination, said the Pope. Pope Francis concluded with a prayer to "make the earth a better place by sowing seeds of peace". We need to put the "rich spiritual patrimony that Jews and Christians possess" at the service of others, he said. "Not to take the path of distance and exclusion, but that of proximity and inclusion; not to force solutions, but to initiate ways of drawing closer together". "If we do not do this", asked Pope Francis, "then who will?" In welcoming the delegation from the Wiesenthal Centre, the pope noted how it actively "seeks to combat all forms of antisemitism, racism and hatred towards minorities". The Simon Wiesenthal Centre has maintained contacts with the Holy See for decades, said the Pope, "in a shared desire to make the world a better place in respect for human dignity. This dignity is due to every person in equal measure, regardless of his or her ethnic origin, religion or social status", he added. The Pope said: "It is essential to teach tolerance, mutual understanding and freedom of religion, and the promotion of peace within society". 27 January will mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Pope Francis recalled visiting the camp in 2016, "to reflect and to pray in silence". "In our world, with its whirlwind of activity, we find it hard to pause, to look within and to listen in silence to the plea of suffering humanity", he said. The Pope reflected on how our consumerist society squanders words: "how many unhelpful words are spoken, how much time is wasted in arguing, accusing, shouting insults, without a real concern for what we say. Silence, on the other hand, helps to keep memory alive. If we lose our memory, we destroy our future", he added. "May the anniversary of the unspeakable cruelty that humanity learned of seventy-five years ago serve as a summons to pause, to be still and to remember", said Pope Francis. "We need to do this, lest we become indifferent".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati