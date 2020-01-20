Student insulted, spat at on train due to oriental features

Venice, January 20 - Italy's railway police said Monday that it is looking into a report from a student at Venice's Ca' Foscari University that she was insulted and spat at by a group of youths while travelling on a regional train because of her oriental features. Train operator Trenitalia said it was investigating too after the woman, a 19-year-old Italian with Chinese roots, reported the attack at Mestre in a Facebook post. "I say to that girl that you are daughter to me," Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said Monday. "If you are a good person you will always be a citizen of Venice, even if you don't live here".