Rome 2nd worst in world for hours stuck in traffic - report

Rome
20 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 20 - Rome is the world's second worst city when it comes to the number of hours its citizens spend stuck in traffic, according to a report released on Monday. Inrix's Global Card Scorecard said Romans wasted an average of 254 hours in traffic a year, second only to Bogotà with 272. Milan was in the top 10 too, coming seventh with 226 hours.
