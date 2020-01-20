Elderly man kills sick mother, commits suicide
Carcare, January 20 - A 71-year-old man is thought to have killed his 97-year-old mother at the home they lived in together in Carcare, in the northern province of Savona, before taking his own life. For some time, the son had been taking care of the woman, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease.
