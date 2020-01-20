Green Deal great opportunity for Italy - Amendola

Rome, January 20 - The European Union's new Green Deal is a "a great leadership challenge and it can be an opportunity to transform the continent's economy" European Affairs Minister Vincenzo Amendola told an ANSA Forum on Monday. "We are faced with a great boost, with funds that can be an investment multiplier," he continued. "The political parties, including those in Italy, should compete to propose the best solutions to take advantage of this challenge laid down by the EU".