Building evacuated nr Colosseum after sinkhole opens up

Rome
20 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 20 - Firefighters and police on Monday evacuated a building in Rome's Via Marco Aurelio, near the Colosseum, after a sinkhole opened up. Around 15 people were affected by the precautionary measure. The street was sealed off to traffic too.
