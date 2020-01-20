Lunedì 20 Gennaio 2020 | 11:40

Rome
Foggia police conduct major anti-mafia operation

Rome
Finance police find 250 off-the-books workers in Brescia

Rome
Soccer: Ronaldo sends Juve four points clear

Rome
Conte 'satisfied' after Berlin Conference on Libya

Rome
Sardines in show of force before Emilia-Romagna vote

Rome
25 arrested after soccer fan run down, killed

Cingoli
Farmer, 77, bleeds out after hoe accident

Rome
Super antibiotics cut mortality from 50% to 10%

Rome
M5S panel confirms Paragone expulsion

Milan
Soccer: Inter sign Ashley Young

Turin
Monviso at risk of major slides - ARPA

Serie C
Goleada del Bari contro il fanalino di coda Rieti: il videocommento

BariL'operazione
Monopoli, droga dalla Spagna in Puglia: arrestato giovane «corriere»

Lecce«Ghost Wine»
Lecce, sequestrati 10 milioni di litri di vino di scarsa qualità spacciato come eccellente

TarantoLa scoperta
Taranto, aveva droga nella busta della spesa: arrestata 28enne

HomeLa decisione
Lite tra tifoserie, muore un 33enne: 25 persone in carcere

HomeMaxi operazione
Foggia al «setaccio»: fermi e perquisizioni in città

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, ubriaco alla guida di un camion a zig-zag sulla statale: denunciato

Materaarte
Matera, boom dei musei: presenze salgono del 28,98%

Batl'ultimo saluto
Barletta saluta il dottor Dimiccoli: fu anche ex sindaco

Basilicata, auto con tifosi del Melfi investe 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Soccer: Ronaldo sends Juve four points clear

Rome, January 20 - Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Parma in Turin on Sunday and send the reigning champions four points clear at the top of Serie A. Juve, who are aiming for a ninth consecutive league title, have 51 points from 20 games while second-placed Inter have 47 after being held 1-1 at relegation-threatened Lecce. Lazio are on 45 points with a game in hand after thumping Sampdoria 5-1 for their 11th consecutive Serie A win. AS Roma moved up to fourth with 38 points thanks to a 3-1 win at Genoa. Atalanta can pull level with Roma if they beat bottom-side SPAL later on Monday.

