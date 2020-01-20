Soccer: Ronaldo sends Juve four points clear

Rome, January 20 - Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Parma in Turin on Sunday and send the reigning champions four points clear at the top of Serie A. Juve, who are aiming for a ninth consecutive league title, have 51 points from 20 games while second-placed Inter have 47 after being held 1-1 at relegation-threatened Lecce. Lazio are on 45 points with a game in hand after thumping Sampdoria 5-1 for their 11th consecutive Serie A win. AS Roma moved up to fourth with 38 points thanks to a 3-1 win at Genoa. Atalanta can pull level with Roma if they beat bottom-side SPAL later on Monday.