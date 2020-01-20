Sardines in show of force before Emilia-Romagna vote

Rome, January 20 - The anti-populist 'Sardines' put on a show of force with a big rally in Bologna on Sunday ahead of next weekend's regional elections in Emilia-Romagna. The 'Sardines' is a grassroots movement that has sprung up around Italy in opposition to populist, anti-migrant policies such as those proposed by former interior minister and League party leader Matteo Salvini. Salvini is campaigning hard to try to win the traditionally leftwing region after ousting the left from another stronghold, Umbria, last year. The Sardines said 40,000 people attended Sunday's rally in Bologna. "We have realised that for many people we are the first real alternative to the nationalism and populism of the right," said Mattia Santori, one of the movement's leaders. Salvini hit back, saying the Sardines want to form a political party - something they have denied - and aim to repeal the 'security decrees' he passed when he was interior minister in the last government.