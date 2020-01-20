25 arrested after soccer fan run down, killed
Lite tra tifoserie, supporter del Melfi investono 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave. FOTO
Arrestate 25 persone
Rome
20 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 20 - Police have arrested 25 people after the follower of a regional-level team near Potenza was run down and killed on Sunday, allegedly by a fan of a rival side. Fabio Tucciariello, 39, was killed and another supporter of Vultur Rionero is in a serious condition in Potenza's San Carlo hospital. The people arrested overnight included the 30-year-old fan of Melfi who was allegedly driving the car that mowed down Tucciariello.
