25 arrested after soccer fan run down, killed

Rome, January 20 - Police have arrested 25 people after the follower of a regional-level team near Potenza was run down and killed on Sunday, allegedly by a fan of a rival side. Fabio Tucciariello, 39, was killed and another supporter of Vultur Rionero is in a serious condition in Potenza's San Carlo hospital. The people arrested overnight included the 30-year-old fan of Melfi who was allegedly driving the car that mowed down Tucciariello.