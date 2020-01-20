Lunedì 20 Gennaio 2020 | 10:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
25 arrested after soccer fan run down, killed

25 arrested after soccer fan run down, killed

 
Cingoli
Farmer, 77, bleeds out after hoe accident

Farmer, 77, bleeds out after hoe accident

 
Rome
Super antibiotics cut mortality from 50% to 10%

Super antibiotics cut mortality from 50% to 10%

 
Rome
M5S panel confirms Paragone expulsion

M5S panel confirms Paragone expulsion

 
Milan
Soccer: Inter sign Ashley Young

Soccer: Inter sign Ashley Young

 
Turin
Monviso at risk of major slides - ARPA

Monviso at risk of major slides - ARPA

 
Nuoro
Man who killed ex and wounded boyfriend gets life

Man who killed ex and wounded boyfriend gets life

 
Gioia Tauro
Salvini defends Senate Speaker in impartiality row

Salvini defends Senate Speaker in impartiality row

 
Turin
Turin hospital to employ guards after attacks

Turin hospital to employ guards after attacks

 
Piacenza
Painting found in Piacenza declared authentic Klimt

Painting found in Piacenza declared authentic Klimt

 
Bari
Foggia mafia 'emulating 'Ndrangheta' says DIA

Foggia mafia 'emulating 'Ndrangheta' says DIA

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Goleada del Bari contro il fanalino di coda Rieti: il videocommento

Goleada del Bari contro il fanalino di coda Rieti: il videocommento

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoLa scoperta
Taranto, aveva droga nella busta della spesa: arrestata 28enne

Taranto, aveva droga nella busta della spesa: arrestata 28enne

 
HomeLa decisione
Lite tra tifoserie, muore un 33enne: 25 persone in carcere

Lite tra tifoserie, muore un 33enne: 25 persone in carcere

 
HomeMaxi operazione
Foggia al «setaccio»: fermi e perquisizioni in città

Foggia al «setaccio»: fermi e perquisizioni in città

 
BariIl 22 gennaio
Bari, al via il convegno «Il senso delle parole» con FNSI e Martella

Bari, al via il convegno «Il senso delle parole» con FNSI e Martella

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, ubriaco alla guida di un camion a zig-zag sulla statale: denunciato

Fasano, ubriaco alla guida di un camion a zig-zag sulla statale: denunciato

 
Materaarte
Matera, boom dei musei: presenze salgono del 28,98%

Matera, boom dei musei: presenze salgono del 28,98%

 
Leccenel Salento
S.M. al Bagno, il campanile cade a pezzi: è allarme

S.M. al Bagno, il campanile cade a pezzi: è allarme

 
Batl'ultimo saluto
Barletta saluta il dottor Dimiccoli: fu anche ex sindaco

Barletta saluta il dottor Dimiccoli: fu anche ex sindaco

 

i più letti

Basilicata, auto con tifosi del Melfi investe 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave

Lite tra tifoserie, supporter del Melfi investono 2 tifosi del Rionero: uno è morto, l'altro è grave. FOTO
Arrestate 25 persone

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

Due «youtuber» superano Checco Zalone: «Me contro Te» primo negli incassi

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: arricciano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Rome

25 arrested after soccer fan run down, killed

Another man seriously injured in hospital

25 arrested after soccer fan run down, killed

Rome, January 20 - Police have arrested 25 people after the follower of a regional-level team near Potenza was run down and killed on Sunday, allegedly by a fan of a rival side. Fabio Tucciariello, 39, was killed and another supporter of Vultur Rionero is in a serious condition in Potenza's San Carlo hospital. The people arrested overnight included the 30-year-old fan of Melfi who was allegedly driving the car that mowed down Tucciariello.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati