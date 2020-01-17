Farmer, 77, bleeds out after hoe accident
Cingoli, January 17 - A 77-year-old farmer bled out and died after injuring his legs with a mechanical hoe in the countryside at Cingoli near Macerata in Marche on Friday. The man was reversing the hoe when he slipped and ended up under its blades, which severed his femoral arteries. An emergency team rushed to the scene but was unable to do anything for him.
