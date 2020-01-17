Super antibiotics cut mortality from 50% to 10%
Rome
17 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 17 - New super antibiotics cut mortality caused by resistant infections from 50-55% to 10-15%, according to international studies presented in Genoa Friday. That is a one-third reduction, researchers said. It would avert some 3,000 deaths in Italy a year caused by superbugs, the conference heard. The conference on resistance to antibiotics was organised by the Menarini Foundation.
