Venerdì 17 Gennaio 2020 | 18:22

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Soccer: Inter sign Ashley Young

Soccer: Inter sign Ashley Young

 
Turin
Monviso at risk of major slides - ARPA

Monviso at risk of major slides - ARPA

 
Nuoro
Man who killed ex and wounded boyfriend gets life

Man who killed ex and wounded boyfriend gets life

 
Gioia Tauro
Salvini defends Senate Speaker in impartiality row

Salvini defends Senate Speaker in impartiality row

 
Turin
Turin hospital to employ guards after attacks

Turin hospital to employ guards after attacks

 
Piacenza
Painting found in Piacenza declared authentic Klimt

Painting found in Piacenza declared authentic Klimt

 
Bari
Foggia mafia 'emulating 'Ndrangheta' says DIA

Foggia mafia 'emulating 'Ndrangheta' says DIA

 
Rome
Soccer: Spinazzola, Politano swap falls through

Soccer: Spinazzola, Politano swap falls through

 
Bologna
'Sardines' movement to hold national meeting March 8

'Sardines' movement to hold national meeting March 8

 
Turin
5 indicted in 'Ndrangheta Aosta case

5 indicted in 'Ndrangheta Aosta case

 
Rome
2020 growth 0.5%, BoI confirms

2020 growth 0.5%, BoI confirms

 

Il Biancorosso

mercato
Ancora nessun botto: il Bari col freno tirato

Ancora nessun botto: il Bari col freno tirato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoA Taranto
«ArcelorMittal», monta la protesta degli autotrasportatori

«ArcelorMittal», monta la protesta degli autotrasportatori

 
FoggiaLe indagini
Foggia, attentati ai fratelli Vigilante: movente non collegato al loro ruolo di testimoni

Foggia, attentati ai fratelli Vigilante: movente non collegato al loro ruolo di testimoni

 
PotenzaLa relazione Dia
In Basilicata aumentano i tentativi di «infiltrare» l’economia legale

In Basilicata aumentano i tentativi di «infiltrare» l’economia legale

 
Leccenel Leccese
Infiltrazioni mafiose: in Salento sciolto comune di Scorrano

Infiltrazioni mafiose: in Salento sciolto comune di Scorrano

 
Barila procura
Bari, chiesto processo per ex giudice Bellomo: accusato anche di calunnia a Conte

Bari, chiesto processo per Bellomo: accusato anche di calunnia a Conte

 
Batnel nordbarese
Bisceglie, petardo esplode davanti farmacia ex europarlamentare Silvestris: si indaga

Bisceglie, petardo esplode davanti farmacia ex europarlamentare: si indaga

 
BrindisiBuon compleanno
Nonna Maria spegne 105 candeline: la festa a San Michele Salentino

Nonna Maria spegne 105 candeline: la festa a San Michele Salentino

 
MateraIl caso
Metaponto, nel portafogli aveva 53 pasticche «da stupro»: denunciato

Metaponto, nel portafogli aveva 53 pasticche «da stupro»: denunciato

 

i più letti

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: arricciano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Caccia alla pantera nelle campagne di S.Severo

Caccia alla pantera nelle campagne di San Severo VD

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Milan

Soccer: Inter sign Ashley Young

Ex Man U flanker in Milan for medical, Eriksen sought from Spurs

Soccer: Inter sign Ashley Young

Milan , January 17 - Inter Milan have signed former England wingback Ashley Young from Manchester United. The 34-year-old arrived in Milan for a medical Friday. The former Aston Villa winger is expected to start for the Nerazzurri soon as a key boost to its midfield, which is lacking cover from the bench. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Inter are also trying to persuade Tottenham Hotspur to release denmark attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen. Young signed for the Red Devils for 19 million pounds in 2011. Inter was said to have a contract ready for him until 2021. Young played over 250 times for United. Man U's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been playing Brandon Williams or Luke Shaw in his place, leading to the decision not to renew his contract. At the Meazza, Young will rejoin former Old Trafford clubmates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. Young played 39 times for England between 2007 and 2018. He played his last match for his country in July 2018.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati