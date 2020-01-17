Venerdì 17 Gennaio 2020 | 18:22

Milan
Soccer: Inter sign Ashley Young

Turin
Monviso at risk of major slides - ARPA

Nuoro
Man who killed ex and wounded boyfriend gets life

Gioia Tauro
Salvini defends Senate Speaker in impartiality row

Turin
Turin hospital to employ guards after attacks

Piacenza
Painting found in Piacenza declared authentic Klimt

Bari
Foggia mafia 'emulating 'Ndrangheta' says DIA

Rome
Soccer: Spinazzola, Politano swap falls through

Bologna
'Sardines' movement to hold national meeting March 8

Turin
5 indicted in 'Ndrangheta Aosta case

Rome
2020 growth 0.5%, BoI confirms

mercato
Ancora nessun botto: il Bari col freno tirato

TarantoA Taranto
«ArcelorMittal», monta la protesta degli autotrasportatori

FoggiaLe indagini
Foggia, attentati ai fratelli Vigilante: movente non collegato al loro ruolo di testimoni

PotenzaLa relazione Dia
In Basilicata aumentano i tentativi di «infiltrare» l’economia legale

Leccenel Leccese
Infiltrazioni mafiose: in Salento sciolto comune di Scorrano

Barila procura
Bari, chiesto processo per ex giudice Bellomo: accusato anche di calunnia a Conte

Batnel nordbarese
Bisceglie, petardo esplode davanti farmacia ex europarlamentare Silvestris: si indaga

BrindisiBuon compleanno
Nonna Maria spegne 105 candeline: la festa a San Michele Salentino

MateraIl caso
Metaponto, nel portafogli aveva 53 pasticche «da stupro»: denunciato

Turin

Monviso at risk of major slides - ARPA

Due to climate change

Turin, January 17 - Italian mountain Monviso is at risk of "major" landslides possibly linked to climate change, regional environmental agency ARPA said Friday. ARPA's geologists said this was the case after examining the aftermath of a December 26 landslip that saw 200,000 cubic metres of rock slide off the eastern wall of the mountain north of Turin. As well as rock fracturing, the degradation of the mountain's permafrost layer is the cause of these phenomena, they said. The Monviso, or Monte Viso, is the highest mountain in the Cottian Alps. It is located close to the French border. The Monviso is well known for its pyramid-like shape and, because it is higher than all its neighbouring peaks by about 500 m, it can be seen from great distance, including from the Piedmontese plateau, the Langhe, the Theodulpass in the Zermatt ski area and the summits of the Mont Blanc massif. On a very clear day it can be seen from the spires of the Milan Cathedral. It has been suggested that the Monviso could be one of the mountains which inspired the Paramount logo. In Italy it is also known as Il Re di Pietra (The Stone King) because of its prominence within the western Italian Alps landscape. On 29 May 2013 it became part of UNESCO's heritage as a cross-border biosphere reserve with France.

