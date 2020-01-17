Venerdì 17 Gennaio 2020 | 18:22

Milan
Soccer: Inter sign Ashley Young

Turin
Monviso at risk of major slides - ARPA

Nuoro
Man who killed ex and wounded boyfriend gets life

Gioia Tauro
Salvini defends Senate Speaker in impartiality row

Turin
Turin hospital to employ guards after attacks

Piacenza
Painting found in Piacenza declared authentic Klimt

Bari
Foggia mafia 'emulating 'Ndrangheta' says DIA

Rome
Soccer: Spinazzola, Politano swap falls through

Bologna
'Sardines' movement to hold national meeting March 8

Turin
5 indicted in 'Ndrangheta Aosta case

Rome
2020 growth 0.5%, BoI confirms

mercato
Ancora nessun botto: il Bari col freno tirato

TarantoA Taranto
«ArcelorMittal», monta la protesta degli autotrasportatori

FoggiaLe indagini
Foggia, attentati ai fratelli Vigilante: movente non collegato al loro ruolo di testimoni

PotenzaLa relazione Dia
In Basilicata aumentano i tentativi di «infiltrare» l’economia legale

Leccenel Leccese
Infiltrazioni mafiose: in Salento sciolto comune di Scorrano

Barila procura
Bari, chiesto processo per ex giudice Bellomo: accusato anche di calunnia a Conte

Batnel nordbarese
Bisceglie, petardo esplode davanti farmacia ex europarlamentare Silvestris: si indaga

BrindisiBuon compleanno
Nonna Maria spegne 105 candeline: la festa a San Michele Salentino

MateraIl caso
Metaponto, nel portafogli aveva 53 pasticche «da stupro»: denunciato

Nuoro

Man who killed ex and wounded boyfriend gets life

In Sardinia

Man who killed ex and wounded boyfriend gets life

Nuoro, January 17 - A Sardinian man who killed his ex and seriously wounded her new boyfriend got life in jail on Friday. Ettore Sini, a 49-year-old former prison guard from Ozieri near Sassari, was found guilty of murdering Romina Meloni and seriously injuring Gabriele Fois, both also 49, last march 31 in the apartment in Sassari where the couple was living. The sentence came after a fast-track trial.

