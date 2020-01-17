Turin hospital to employ guards after attacks

Turin, January 17 - Turin's Città di Torino Hospital's ER ward is to have security guards from February 1 after a string of "attacks on medical operators and users", local health agency commissioner Carlo Picco said Friday. There were 87 attacks last year, 30% up on the previous year, he said. And there have already been three more this year, Picco said. Picco added that the hospital would also boost video-surveillance services.