2020 growth 0.5%, BoI confirms

Rome, January 17 - The Italian economy will grow by 0.5% this year, 0.9% next year and 1.1% in 2022, the Bank of Italy said Friday, confirming December forecasts. Growth will be spurred by increased consumer demand and a resurgence in foreign trade, the central banks said. GDP was "all but stationary" in the fourth quarter of last year, and could be subject to a reduction. The government thinks it can reach 0.2% growth for 2019, compared to an initial estimate of 0.1%, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Wednesday. "The data are a bit better than our forecasts," he said. The government also thinks it can do better than the 0.6% growth forecast for this year, he said on the stump for regional elections in Emilia Romagna on January 26.