Venerdì 17 Gennaio 2020 | 16:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Turin
Turin hospital to employ guards after attacks

Turin hospital to employ guards after attacks

 
Piacenza
Painting found in Piacenza declared authentic Klimt

Painting found in Piacenza declared authentic Klimt

 
Bari
Foggia mafia 'emulating 'Ndrangheta' says DIA

Foggia mafia 'emulating 'Ndrangheta' says DIA

 
Rome
Soccer: Spinazzola, Politano swap falls through

Soccer: Spinazzola, Politano swap falls through

 
Bologna
'Sardines' movement to hold national meeting March 8

'Sardines' movement to hold national meeting March 8

 
Turin
5 indicted in 'Ndrangheta Aosta case

5 indicted in 'Ndrangheta Aosta case

 
Rome
2020 growth 0.5%, BoI confirms

2020 growth 0.5%, BoI confirms

 
Rome
2020 growth 0.5%, BoI confirms

2020 growth 0.5%, BoI confirms

 
Rome
Conte pledges tax cuts for workers, pensions to unions

Conte pledges tax cuts for workers, pensions to unions

 
Rome
Inflation up from 0.2% to 0.5% in Dec

Inflation up from 0.2% to 0.5% in Dec

 
Rome
Conte pledges tax cuts for workers, pensions to unions

Conte pledges tax cuts for workers, pensions to unions

 

Il Biancorosso

mercato
Ancora nessun botto: il Bari col freno tirato

Ancora nessun botto: il Bari col freno tirato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaLa relazione Dia
In Basilicata aumentano i tentativi di «infiltrare» l’economia legale

In Basilicata aumentano i tentativi di «infiltrare» l’economia legale

 
FoggiaLa relazione Dia
Foggia, «i clan emulano la 'ndrangheta»

Foggia, «i clan emulano la 'ndrangheta»

 
Leccenel Leccese
Infiltrazioni mafiose: in Salento sciolto comune di Scorrano

Infiltrazioni mafiose: in Salento sciolto comune di Scorrano

 
Tarantomigranti
Taranto, polizia arresta lo scafista a bordo della Sea Watch 3

Taranto, polizia arresta lo scafista a bordo della Sea Watch 3

 
Barila procura
Bari, chiesto processo per ex giudice Bellomo: accusato anche di calunnia a Conte

Bari, chiesto processo per Bellomo: accusato anche di calunnia a Conte

 
Batnel nordbarese
Bisceglie, petardo esplode davanti farmacia ex europarlamentare Silvestris: si indaga

Bisceglie, petardo esplode davanti farmacia ex europarlamentare: si indaga

 
BrindisiBuon compleanno
Nonna Maria spegne 105 candeline: la festa a San Michele Salentino

Nonna Maria spegne 105 candeline: la festa a San Michele Salentino

 
MateraIl caso
Metaponto, nel portafogli aveva 53 pasticche «da stupro»: denunciato

Metaponto, nel portafogli aveva 53 pasticche «da stupro»: denunciato

 

i più letti

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: arricciano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Caccia alla pantera nelle campagne di S.Severo

Caccia alla pantera nelle campagne di San Severo VD

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Rome

Soccer: Spinazzola, Politano swap falls through

Roma annoyed by Inter requests for extra checks on their player

Soccer: Spinazzola, Politano swap falls through

Rome, January 17 - An agreement for AS Roma to swap Leonardo Spinazzola for Inter's Matteo Politano has broken down, sources said on Friday. The deal has fallen through after Inter requested additional checks on the physical condition of wingback Spinazzola, 26, which is said to have annoyed the Rome club. Winger or second striker Politano, 26, was set to leave the Nerazzurri to join the Giallorossi. Spinazzola has eight Italy caps, since 2017, and Politano has collected three since 2018.Photo: Leonardo Spinazzola.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati