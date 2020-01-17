'Sardines' movement to hold national meeting March 8

Turin hospital to employ guards after attacks
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bologna
17 Gennaio 2020
Bologna, January 17 - A spokesman for the 'Sardines', a grassroots movement that has sprung up around Italy in opposition to populist, anti-migrant policies such as those proposed by former interior minister and League party leader Matteo Salvini, said Friday that the group will hold a national meeting on March 8. Spokesman Mattia Santori told a press conference in Bologna that the meeting was being held in order "not to waste the legacy of the last few months" and plan the movement's future. "We won't become a party," said Santori, while admitting that there are differences within the movement about the future direction. "Personally, I think we are interested in dialogue with the political world at the moment, (but) not as a party". The Sardines sprang up in Bologna in mid-November as a spontaneous response to Salvini's vow to "free" the Emilia-Romagna region of the centre-left politicians who have governed it for decades, in regional elections this month. Sardine rallies have since taken place across the length and breadth of Italy.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su