Venerdì 17 Gennaio 2020 | 16:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Turin
Turin hospital to employ guards after attacks

Turin hospital to employ guards after attacks

 
Piacenza
Painting found in Piacenza declared authentic Klimt

Painting found in Piacenza declared authentic Klimt

 
Bari
Foggia mafia 'emulating 'Ndrangheta' says DIA

Foggia mafia 'emulating 'Ndrangheta' says DIA

 
Rome
Soccer: Spinazzola, Politano swap falls through

Soccer: Spinazzola, Politano swap falls through

 
Bologna
'Sardines' movement to hold national meeting March 8

'Sardines' movement to hold national meeting March 8

 
Turin
5 indicted in 'Ndrangheta Aosta case

5 indicted in 'Ndrangheta Aosta case

 
Rome
2020 growth 0.5%, BoI confirms

2020 growth 0.5%, BoI confirms

 
Rome
2020 growth 0.5%, BoI confirms

2020 growth 0.5%, BoI confirms

 
Rome
Conte pledges tax cuts for workers, pensions to unions

Conte pledges tax cuts for workers, pensions to unions

 
Rome
Inflation up from 0.2% to 0.5% in Dec

Inflation up from 0.2% to 0.5% in Dec

 
Rome
Conte pledges tax cuts for workers, pensions to unions

Conte pledges tax cuts for workers, pensions to unions

 

Il Biancorosso

mercato
Ancora nessun botto: il Bari col freno tirato

Ancora nessun botto: il Bari col freno tirato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaLa relazione Dia
In Basilicata aumentano i tentativi di «infiltrare» l’economia legale

In Basilicata aumentano i tentativi di «infiltrare» l’economia legale

 
FoggiaLa relazione Dia
Foggia, «i clan emulano la 'ndrangheta»

Foggia, «i clan emulano la 'ndrangheta»

 
Leccenel Leccese
Infiltrazioni mafiose: in Salento sciolto comune di Scorrano

Infiltrazioni mafiose: in Salento sciolto comune di Scorrano

 
Tarantomigranti
Taranto, polizia arresta lo scafista a bordo della Sea Watch 3

Taranto, polizia arresta lo scafista a bordo della Sea Watch 3

 
Barila procura
Bari, chiesto processo per ex giudice Bellomo: accusato anche di calunnia a Conte

Bari, chiesto processo per Bellomo: accusato anche di calunnia a Conte

 
Batnel nordbarese
Bisceglie, petardo esplode davanti farmacia ex europarlamentare Silvestris: si indaga

Bisceglie, petardo esplode davanti farmacia ex europarlamentare: si indaga

 
BrindisiBuon compleanno
Nonna Maria spegne 105 candeline: la festa a San Michele Salentino

Nonna Maria spegne 105 candeline: la festa a San Michele Salentino

 
MateraIl caso
Metaponto, nel portafogli aveva 53 pasticche «da stupro»: denunciato

Metaponto, nel portafogli aveva 53 pasticche «da stupro»: denunciato

 

i più letti

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: arricciano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Caccia alla pantera nelle campagne di S.Severo

Caccia alla pantera nelle campagne di San Severo VD

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Bologna

'Sardines' movement to hold national meeting March 8

Anti-populist protest group to give itself a structure

'Sardines' movement to hold national meeting March 8

Bologna, January 17 - A spokesman for the 'Sardines', a grassroots movement that has sprung up around Italy in opposition to populist, anti-migrant policies such as those proposed by former interior minister and League party leader Matteo Salvini, said Friday that the group will hold a national meeting on March 8. Spokesman Mattia Santori told a press conference in Bologna that the meeting was being held in order "not to waste the legacy of the last few months" and plan the movement's future. "We won't become a party," said Santori, while admitting that there are differences within the movement about the future direction. "Personally, I think we are interested in dialogue with the political world at the moment, (but) not as a party". The Sardines sprang up in Bologna in mid-November as a spontaneous response to Salvini's vow to "free" the Emilia-Romagna region of the centre-left politicians who have governed it for decades, in regional elections this month. Sardine rallies have since taken place across the length and breadth of Italy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati