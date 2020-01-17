Segre to address EP on Shoah Remembrance Day

Milan, January 17 - Holocaust survivor and Life Senator Lilian Segre will address the European Parliament on Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 29, sources said Friday. Segre, 89, who survived Auschwitz as a girl, will address a plenary session of the EP in Brussels. EP President David Sassoli invited her. International Holocaust Remembrance Day takes place on 27 January, two days before Segre's address. Segre was named senator for life by President Sergio Mattarella on 19 January 2018. Born into a Milanese Jewish family in 1930, Segre was expelled from her school in her young age after the promulgation of Italian Racial Laws in 1938. In 1943 she was arrested with many people of her family and deported to the deportation and concentration camp for forced labor of Auschwitz. After 1990 she started to speak to the public, especially young people, about her experience. Segre was recently given a police escort after anti-semitic threats against her.