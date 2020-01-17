Venerdì 17 Gennaio 2020 | 14:48

Rome
Conte pledges tax cuts for workers, pensions to unions

 
Rome
Inflation up from 0.2% to 0.5% in Dec

 
Milan
Segre to address EP on Shoah Remembrance Day

 
Rome
Conte pledges tax cuts for workers, pensions to unions

 
Milan
Man who killed father-in-law gets 20 yrs

 
Rome
Govt makes March 25 national Dante day

 
Rome
PM10 over limit in 11 Rome stations out of 13

 
Bari
Italy has highest cancer-survival rates in EU - report

 
Rome
Supreme court rejects appeal against Rackete release

 
Rome
Italy trade surplus hits high of almost 48 bn

 
Milan
Soccer: Ashley Young set for Inter medical

 

mercato
Ancora nessun botto: il Bari col freno tirato

 

Tarantomigranti
Taranto, polizia arresta lo scafista a bordo della Sea Watch 3

 
Barila procura
Bari, chiesto processo per Bellomo: accusato anche di calunnia a Conte

 
Potenzain Basilicata
Rionero in Vulture, Centro Oncologico riceve donazione per ricerca su un tumore raro

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Vieste, rapina un negozio di cinesi con un'arma giocattolo e fugge con l'incasso: arrestato

 
Batnel nordbarese
Bisceglie, petardo esplode davanti farmacia ex europarlamentare: si indaga

 
Leccel'evento
La Fòcara accende Novoli: lo spettacolo di fuoco, poi la taranta

 
BrindisiBuon compleanno
Nonna Maria spegne 105 candeline: la festa a San Michele Salentino

 
MateraIl caso
Metaponto, nel portafogli aveva 53 pasticche «da stupro»: denunciato

 

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: arricciano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Caccia alla pantera nelle campagne di San Severo VD

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Rome

Premier says govt working on overhaul of income-tax IRPEF

Conte pledges tax cuts for workers, pensions to unions

Rome, January 17 - Premier Giuseppe Conte promised tax cuts that would benefit families, workers and pensions during a meeting with trade unions on Friday, sources said. "Today's appointment is devoted to how to apply cuts to the labour tax wedge and the project for an overall reform of the fiscal system, in particular (personal income-tax) IRPEF," Conte said, according to the sources. "This is fundamental in order to simplify our tax system and reduce the tax burden on families, workers and pensioners. "We'll involve pensioners in the fiscal reform. "The aim is to give economic security back to workers and families, making the tax system fairer". The planned cuts to the labour tax wedge, the difference between what it costs a firm to employ a worker and the salary they actually take home, will regard 16 million workers, sources said.

