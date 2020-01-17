PM10 over limit in 11 Rome stations out of 13

Rome, January 17 - PM10 fine-particle levels, a key indicator of smog, were over the limit at 11 out of 13 stations in Rome on Thursday, environmental agency ARPA said Friday. Car bans have been in force in the Italian capital since Tuesday. These have covered diesel cars even up to Euro 6 ones. On Monday the number of stations over the limit for PM10s was eight out of 13. On Tuesday and Wednesday it was nine out of 13. ARPA said the worsening was due to a lack or wind and rain that could have swept some of the particles away. Today's weather forecasts sees atmospheric conditions in Rome improving form Saturday. ARPA said PM10 levels should start returning within normal limits from the start of next week. On Sunday Rome will have an 'ecological' car-free day.