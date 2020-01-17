Venerdì 17 Gennaio 2020 | 14:48

Rome
Conte pledges tax cuts for workers, pensions to unions

Rome
Inflation up from 0.2% to 0.5% in Dec

Milan
Segre to address EP on Shoah Remembrance Day

Rome
Conte pledges tax cuts for workers, pensions to unions

Milan
Man who killed father-in-law gets 20 yrs

Rome
Govt makes March 25 national Dante day

Rome
PM10 over limit in 11 Rome stations out of 13

Bari
Italy has highest cancer-survival rates in EU - report

Rome
Supreme court rejects appeal against Rackete release

Rome
Italy trade surplus hits high of almost 48 bn

Milan
Soccer: Ashley Young set for Inter medical

Ancora nessun botto: il Bari col freno tirato

Tarantomigranti
Taranto, polizia arresta lo scafista a bordo della Sea Watch 3

Barila procura
Bari, chiesto processo per ex giudice Bellomo: accusato anche di calunnia a Conte

Potenzain Basilicata
Rionero in Vulture, Centro Oncologico riceve donazione per ricerca su un tumore raro

Foggianel Foggiano
Vieste, rapina un negozio di cinesi con un'arma giocattolo e fugge con l'incasso: arrestato

Batnel nordbarese
Bisceglie, petardo esplode davanti farmacia ex europarlamentare Silvestris: si indaga

Leccel'evento
La Fòcara accende Novoli: lo spettacolo di fuoco, poi la taranta

BrindisiBuon compleanno
Nonna Maria spegne 105 candeline: la festa a San Michele Salentino

MateraIl caso
Metaponto, nel portafogli aveva 53 pasticche «da stupro»: denunciato

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Caccia alla pantera nelle campagne di S.Severo

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Milan

Man who killed father-in-law gets 20 yrs

After victim abused man's 8-yr-old daughter

Milan, January 17 - A 35-year-old Italian man who killed his father-in-law after he abused his eight-year-old daughter got 20 years in jail on Friday. The murder took place in an amusement park at Rozzano near Milan on February 25. An accomplice who took the man to the arcade on his moped got 18 years. Prosecutors had asked for two life terms. The court recognised extenuating circumstances in the man's "strong emotional disturbance after learning of his daughter's sexual abuse". The victim had been under investigation for sexually abusing the girl. The court also recognised "aggravating circumstances" in the man's premeditation and his record of other crimes. The man's former partner, daughter of the victim, was grated one euro in symbolic compensation for damages received.

