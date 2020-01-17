Man who killed father-in-law gets 20 yrs

Milan, January 17 - A 35-year-old Italian man who killed his father-in-law after he abused his eight-year-old daughter got 20 years in jail on Friday. The murder took place in an amusement park at Rozzano near Milan on February 25. An accomplice who took the man to the arcade on his moped got 18 years. Prosecutors had asked for two life terms. The court recognised extenuating circumstances in the man's "strong emotional disturbance after learning of his daughter's sexual abuse". The victim had been under investigation for sexually abusing the girl. The court also recognised "aggravating circumstances" in the man's premeditation and his record of other crimes. The man's former partner, daughter of the victim, was grated one euro in symbolic compensation for damages received.